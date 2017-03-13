MOTC to raise penalties for traffic rule violations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is planning to increase penalties for reckless driving, with people violating traffic regulations to get more demerit points.

The government has been enforcing the demerit points system for more than a decade.

According to regulations, a driver would have their driver’s license suspended for one month if they accumulate six demerit points within six months. The driver would also need to attend a defensive driving course.

If a driver has their driving license suspended twice in one year, their license would be revoked if they commits the same violation again, according to regulations.

All demerit points would be canceled after six months if the driver commits no more violations.

The ministry reviewed the system in a meeting in which experts criticized the clean-slate policy, saying that it is unlikely to encourage people to obey the law.

The ministry said it plans to amend the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) to raise the number of demerit points for each violation and keep them on a driver’s record for more than six months.

Demerit points stay on the record for three years in Japan, the ministry said, adding that it is considering extending the duration to at least one year, but the issue requires further discussion.

The defensive driving course is mandatory for people who are caught driving drunk, illegally driving through railway crossings, driving without a driver’s license, swerving in and out of traffic, speeding and causing accidents, as well as for those who had their driver’s license suspended, the ministry said.

Drivers running red lights or engaging in other high-risk behaviors would be fined and asked to take defensive driving course as well, it said.

Drivers asked to take the defense driving course visit the Genesis Social Welfare Association, prisons or detention facilities as part of the course so they can see the consequences of their actions, the ministry said.

They also need to pass a test to conclude the defensive driving course, it said, adding that those who fail the test are required to retake the course.

The amendment needs to be passed by the legislature before it can be implemented, the ministry said.

The ministry said it is considering raising the premium for the liability insurance for drivers who are caught driving drunk, speeding or running red lights, adding that in the long term, drivers and motorcyclists would be asked to pay higher liability insurance premiums if they cause accidents or violate traffic regulations.