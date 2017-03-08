CAA to allow selfie sticks, tripods

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Passengers are soon to be allowed to carry tripods and selfie sticks onto aircraft in their hand luggage, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday, adding that the length of those items must not exceed 60cm.

Air Transport Division director Han Chen-hua (韓振華) said that under current regulations, passengers can carry tripods in carry-on luggage if the items can be folded to a length not exceeding 25cm.

The rule was established over fears that long tripods could be used to bludgeon people.

Due to the popularity of selfie sticks, more passengers want to carry them onto aircraft, Han said, adding that the government consulted Japanese regulations before deciding to change the rules.

Taiwan and Japan are the only nations in the world that ban travelers from carrying long tripods onto aircraft, he said.

The rules were changed to strike a balance between the needs of passengers, aviation safety and maintaining order in the flight cabin, he said, adding that the rule change should take effect this month.

In related news, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport ranked No. 1 in terms of service quality last year among international airports servicing 25 million to 40 million passengers per year in the Airports Council International latest report.

Taoyuan airport was followed by China’s Shengzhen Baoan International Airport and Hangzhou International Airport, which were rated No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.

Statistics from the airport company showed that the Taoyuan airport serviced 42.29 million people last year, representing year-on-year growth of 9.94 percent.

The airport is aiming to improve service quality further by expanding the service area of Terminal 2 and building Terminal 3.