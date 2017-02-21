IN FOCUS: Assets committee to probe CYC-KMT ties

By Yang Chun-hui and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Cabinet’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is on Friday expected to order public hearings to investigate whether the China Youth Corps (CYC) is an affiliate organization under the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) de facto control.

The assets committee has said that the CYC — known as the China Youth Anti-Communist National Salvation Corps until 2000 — was under direct control of the KMT.

The public hearings are to determine whether the KMT continues to exercise de facto and direct control over the corps’ personal management and financial operations, a determination that could lead to the confiscation of any or all of the organization’s illegally-obtained assets, committee members said.

The corps’ legal status has changed three times since its founding on Oct. 31, 1952, the committee said.

The CYC first operated as a subordinate organization of the Ministry of National Defense’s General Political Warfare Department, the predecessor to today’s Bureau of Political Warfare. In December 1962, the CYC was removed from government control. In October 1990, it was registered as a private foundation, the committee said.

In each of these periods, the corps was irrevocably tied to Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), then his son and successor former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and then to the modern-day KMT, committee members said.

KMT Central Reform Committee records show that the then-KMT government, at the conclusion of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, began to aggressively promote its youth organizations following its retreat from China to Taiwan, the committee said.

The establishment of a KMT women’s organization and a youth organization was proposed by then-KMT director-general Chiang Kai-shek, KMT Central Reform Committee documents said.

In the CYC’s Articles of Implementation written at the time, it was stated: “The China Youth Anti-Communist National Salvation Corps is a satellite organization of the youth movement led by the KMT,” the committee said.

Two years after the founding of the organization, the KMT Central Standing Committee — the KMT’s highest internal representative body — passed a resolution to establish the Young Intelligentsia’ Party Chapter within the CYC, committee members said.

The KMT’s youth organization that existed prior to the CYC’s founding — the China Youth Anti-Communist and Anti-Soviet Resistance Alliance — was absorbed by the CYC, the committee said.

Following Chiang Ching-kuo’s recommendation, made in May 1958, the Executive Yuan in November 1969 sent a document authorizing the Ministry of National Defense to terminate its relationship with the corps, and to move the organization under the “supervision” of the Executive Yuan, the committee said.

In July 1989, the corps applied to the Ministry of the Interior to be registered as a private foundation, which was granted in October 1990. The organization was renamed the corps at this time, committee members said.

“From the records, it is clear that the CYC was irrevocably tied to the KMT and its funds came from the government’s coffers. However, not only did it not return those assets to the government after its registration as a private foundation, it has since then accumulated more than NT$5.3 billion [US$172.1 million] in assets,” said an asset committee member who asked not to be named.