Kadeer wants to visit if it does not cause trouble

By Chang Mao-sen, Yang Chun-hui and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

World Uyghur Congress president Rebiya Kadeer on Saturday said she would accept an invitation from the Taiwan Solidarity Union’s (TSU) to visit Taiwan on condition that it does not cause repercussions for Taiwanese.

Kadeer made the remarks at an event in Japan attended by World Uyghur Congress vice president Seyit Tumturk, Japan Uyghur Union president Turmuhammed Hashim and Taiwan Friends of the Uyghur Association president Paul Lin (林保華).

Kadeer discussed her proposed visit, tentatively scheduled for this year, and its implications for Taiwan-China relations, with Uighur diaspora leaders and Lin asking about the Taiwanese government’s attitude over her visit.

“I care deeply about Taiwan and I am a staunch supporter of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). I would be glad to visit if it would not lead to losses. I would like to know how Taiwanese truly feel about my proposed visit,” she said.

Lin said that although Taiwanese are likely to welcome Kadeer as a democracy and human rights supporter, Taiwan’s domestic and international situation might not make her visit opportune at the moment.

The association hopes to work closely with the congress and would welcome Kadeer’s visit “at the right time,” Lin said.

Kadeer added she is concerned for her personal safety.

The proposed visit is motivated by her desire to help with Taiwan’s international standing and is not indispensable, Kadeer said, adding that the congress remains willing to fight for human rights and democratic freedoms by Taiwan’s side.

In response to Kadeer’s questions about the rise of Taiwanese independence, Lin said most young Taiwanese are raised in an independent nation and their pro-independence sentiment is a product of natural development.

“All people should enjoy freedoms and a nation to call their own. We see not only that Uighurs and Tibetans want to be independent, but that people in Shanghai and Canton are also clamoring for independence,” Kadeer said.

“It is enraging that the Chinese government treats everyone as Chinese. I strenuously oppose the ‘one China’ principle. China is not the nation of the Uighur people,” she said.

The TSU is in the process of arranging Kadeer’s visit to Taiwan, but a request has not been filed yet, Department of Organization director Chang Chao-lin (張兆林) said on Sunday.