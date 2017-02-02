Honey crystallization a natural process: official

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

In cold weather, many people find their honey has crystallized and mistakenly think that they have purchased a bad quality or impure product, but the crystallization is the result of a natural process, said Hsu Pei-hsiu (徐培修), a researcher at the Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station.

When bees make honey, sucrose is converted into fructose and glucose, which account for 60 to 80 percent of the honey by weight, Hsu said.

This means that honey is in effect a highly concentrated sugar solution that contains less than 20 percent water, Hsu said.

Glucose crystallizes in low temperatures and tiny particles in the honey, such as dust, pollen, wax or even air bubbles, can serve as nuclei for crystals, Hsu said.

Honey with a higher glucose content is more liable to crystallize, Hsu said.

The station urged people not to be misled by the common belief that crystallized honey indicates it is bad quality, contains unnatural substances or has decayed.

Pure honey crystals usually have a smooth and soft texture and melt in the mouth, the station said, adding that if artificial substances are added to honey it might not crystallize at all.

Crystallized honey can be spread on bread, steamed buns or cookies, the station said, adding that there is even a type of honey called “snow honey” that is specially made with the crystallized product.

The station said people wanting to liquidate crystallized honey should place a jar of it in a bowl of water no hotter than 50°C, as heating honey to a high temperature can destroy its taste and the enzymes it contains.