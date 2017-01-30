Theme parks offer variety of discounts for holidays

Staff writer, with CNA

Entertainment and theme parks nationwide have been offering discounts for the Lunar New Year holiday to attract as many visitors as possible during the six-day holiday that runs through Wednesday.

Some of them have been working with public transportation operators to reduce fares to the parks.

Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園) in Taichung and Leofoo Water Park (六福水樂園) in Hsinchu are providing free admission to children aged below 10 and 12 respectively if accompanied by adults.

If visitors take a Ubus from Taipei to Lihpao Land, they pay just NT$999, instead of the regular NT$1,060, for the bus fare and park admission.

Leofoo Water Park is charging visitors who take the Hsinchu bus directly to the park just NT$599 instead of the regular NT$999.

With the cherry blossom season approaching, Yun Hsien Resort (雲仙飯店) in New Taipei City’s Wulai District(烏來), is offering a NT$488 package for a cable car ride and “cherry-blossomed-themed” meal.

Formosan Aboriginal Cultural Village (九族文化村) in Taichung is also hoping to attract cherry blossom lovers, reducing its NT$780 tickets to NT$580.

Janfusun Fancy World (劍湖山世界) in Yunlin and Kaohsiung-based E Da Theme Park (義大世界), the largest amusement park in southern Taiwan, are hoping to attract virtual reality (VR) fans, offering visitors VR headsets to use during their visit.

The Tourism Bureau has reminded the public that obtaining amusement park memberships before Wednesday will allow them to join a lucky draw that is offering prizes such as “buy one, get one at a discount” for select park souvenirs or free gifts.

POLLUTION ADVISORY

In other holiday news, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said that air quality in western Taiwan was poor yesterday due to a lack of wind to disperse pollutants.

As of noon, the readings for fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) had reached the highest recordable level of 10 in Yunlin County’s Lunbei Township (崙背), EPA data showed.

The agency said that level-10 PM2.5 concentrations exceed 71 micrograms per cubic meter and are considered extremely high, and like all measurements above level 7, are severe enough to cause tangible discomfort and health problems.

Due to the pollution, elderly people and those with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activity, the EPA said.