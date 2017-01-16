Taxi driver held for sexual assault

By Chang Wen-chuan, Cheng Ching-i and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A taxi driver was detained yesterday following accusations of sedating and sexually assaulting a South Korean tourist.

The driver, surnamed Chan (詹), turned himself in late on Saturday evening and was taken to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office early yesterday morning for questioning.

The court later granted the prosecutors’ request to have him arrested to prevent evasion or destruction of evidence.

Chan faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

He has reportedly admitted to molesting one of three South Korean women on Thursday.

According to a police report, the women are university graduates and classmates, as well as colleagues.

They arrived in Taipei on a five-day trip on Jan. 11 and stayed at a hotel in Wanhua District (萬華), police said, adding that they hired Chan’s cab via the Internet before their arrival in Taipei.

Chan, a married man living in New Taipei City, picked up the women at 6:20pm on Thursday in the parking lot of New Taipei City’s Gold Museum (新北市立黃金博物館) in Jinguashih (金瓜石), police said, adding that he then allegedly injected a sedative into yogurt drinks that he gave the three women.

Police said that an investigation has found out that two of the women passed out in Chan’s vehicle while the third woman was not affected because she discarded her drink after one sip, saying it was too bitter.

Chan dropped the third girl off at Shilin Night Market (士林夜市) in Taipei at about 9pm and took the two unconscious girls to a secluded location, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the women reported the alleged crime to local police, with some Taiwanese netizens expressing concern that the case could undermine Taiwan’s efforts to attract more visitors from South Korea.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, adding that they are running tests on the yogurt to determine its contents.

Additional reporting by CNA