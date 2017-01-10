Police wait to question family suicide survivor

By Liu Yu-ching and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A survivor of a Penghu County family’s apparent attempt to commit suicide en masse by burning charcoal on Sunday regained consciousness, but remained intubated, investigators said, adding that they regard the deaths as suspicious.

The incident, involving five members of a family surnamed Chen (陳) in Penghu’s Magong (馬公) on Friday last week claimed three lives.

The conscious survivor was identified by police as the second-eldest daughter in the family, while an unconscious survivor, a woman surnamed Tsai (蔡), remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police said they are treating the case as suspicious, as no suicide note was found at the scene and there was no obvious reason for suicide.

The police said they found other peculiarities at the scene that raised their suspicions.

The five were found in the family’s home wearing outdoor shoes, and only three out of the seven pairs of packaged latex gloves were opened for use — probably to handle charcoal — which was inconsistent with the number of victims at the scene, police said.

Police added that they found a puddle of drool or nasal mucus that could have been left by a victim who was unwilling to commit suicide.

Investigators said they recovered fingerprints from the tape used to seal the doors and windows.

Investigators also plan to look into who bought the charcoal and the scissors used, and to check computers and other devices retrieved from the scene, police said, adding they are hopeful that the conscious survivor would be able to provide an explanation when she is extubated in a few days.