INTERVIEW: Taoyuan mayor touts benefits of MRT line

Liberty Times (LT): About NT$113.8 billion (US$3.53 billion) has been spent on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, which has been marred by controversy, including six missed deadlines. Where do you think the crux of the problem lies?

Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦): Work on the planning stage of the airport MRT began as early as 1996 when it was decided that it would be built as a build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, with Ever Transit International Co (長生國際開發) winning the contract bid. Financing problems resulted in constant delays, and in 2002, the Bureau of High Speed Rail ended its relationship with Ever Transit, turning the system into a publicly funded project.

The Legislative Yuan then contracted work out to the bidder with the lowest cost proposal, with Japan’s Marubeni Corp and Kawasaki Heavy Industries winning a joint bid for the project.

After construction began in 2006, the section of track between Sanchong Station and Taipei Main Station was changed to an underground track, pushing back the estimated time of completion. Adding to this, the cost of materials and property increased and initial cost estimates caused incessant disputes between Marubeni and its subcontractors.

There were problems with the quality of the signaling system and this delayed progress on network testing. This, combined with substandard construction materials, resulted in the six delays.

Marubeni’s contract with the bureau was found to be illegal and a fine of NT$2.5 billion was imposed.

After I took office I learned of all the problems marring the project and realized we were not able to immediately solve them. The greatest responsibility lies with Marubeni, who won the contract with the lowest-cost bid, but along with its subcontractors produced a sub-par system. The bureau, which was supposed to be supervising the project, as well as Sinotech Engineering consultants, who were supposed to be overlooking construction, are also responsible for the delays.

LT: Have appropriate solutions to these disputes been found?

Cheng: The bureau since 2013 has known that operations would be delayed, as the overall network tests, pre-revenue service running tests and stability tests together produced 4,822 anomalies since that time. By November 2015, the system was still only running at 70 percent operational readiness, which in practical terms means six hours of delays out of a day’s 19 hours of operation.

Then-premier Mao Chi-kuo (毛治國) suggested to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications that the system be put into operation with a reduced number of trains running at lower speed, but to do so would have meant lowering standards and helping contractors cover up their errors. The city government’s hands were tied, all I could do was criticize the ministry for helping the contractors hide their mess and handing a crippled network to the city — this is very irresponsible.

Previous systems tests revealed three core problems with the airport MRT.

The first was that the signaling system would randomly go offline leaving the control room with no way to determine a train’s location — the train would become a ‘ghost train.’ When that happens an emergency braking system is engaged to prevent the possibility of collisions.

The second core problem was that from 2011 until last year the steel wheels have not been regularly grinding against tracks as you would see with operational trains, so the wheels are misshapen. The trains have also accumulated residue from lack of use and high levels of humidity, meaning that trains are unable to stop when entering stations.