Singer Jody Chiang protects brother in armed home robbery

By Wang Hsuan-ching, Tseng Chien-ming and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Pop singer Jody Chiang (江蕙) last week took action to help her brother during an alleged robbery at his home.

Chiang was visiting her family on Saturday last week at New Taipei City’s Tamsui (淡水) Fontainebleau (楓丹白露) residential area for an early Christmas gathering when the incident occurred.

The alleged attacker, Chen Chin-piao (陳金標), 58, is being held in custody, Chiang said on Facebook on Thursday.

Chiang said she and her cook were preparing dinner on the second floor of the apartment when she heard her brother screaming on the sixth floor.

Chiang said she ran upstairs and saw a man holding a knife to her brother’s throat and heard him saying: “Open the safe! Give me your jewelry!”

Chiang said she told the man that her brother had no safe or expensive jewelry, adding that she tried to diffuse the situation by talking with the man.

After a 20-minute standoff, Chiang lunged at the man and took the knife, she said, adding that she cut both hands and hit her head.

Chen allegedly arrived at the apartment by taxi wearing a security guard uniform, a hat and a surgical mask and entered the building by telling the guard on duty that he need to get a signature on a contract from a client who lives in the building, police said.

Chiang’s brother opened the door believing Chen was a security guard bringing him a package, police said.

Chiang said that because of her celebrity she fears the incident would bring trouble to other residents in the building and asked her family to report the incident without mentioning her name.