HIV law change to stop discrimination: groups

By Lin Hui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Rights groups on Thursday said that an infectious-disease law should be amended in a bid to ensure rights are upheld, as the groups and government officials spoke about discrimination faced by people living with HIV/AIDS.

HIV/AIDS Rights Advocacy Association of Taiwan secretary-general Ivory Lin (林宜慧) said that one of the greatest challenges people living with the condition face is the threat of exposure or legal retaliation by partners when they attempt to leave romantic relationships.

In a survey of people with HIV/AIDS conducted by the association, of the 1,036 valid responses nearly 90 percent of respondents said their rights had been infringed upon at least once within a two-year period, Lin said.

Of those, roughly 68 percent were related to an intimate relationship or procreation, Lin said.

Social worker Fan Hsun-yuan (范順淵) said that people with HIV/AIDS are often constrained by laws that are intended to stop the spread of the disease.

Article 21 of the HIV Infection Control and Patient Rights Protection Act (人類免疫缺乏病毒傳染防治及感染者權益保障條例) states that those who know they have HIV and hide this information from others while engaging in sexual activity or sharing needles could face the death penalty if convicted.

Fan said those with HIV/AIDS often face threats of legal action on the basis of this law from partners who disagree about ending the relationship.

When these cases arise, it cannot be determined whether the disease was intentionally concealed, Fan said, adding that the problem is exacerbated by the misconception that nobody would willingly engage in a romantic relationship with someone who has HIV/AIDS.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that an amendment to the law is being discussed and negotiations will be held and take into account recommendations from all parties.

The CDC said that people with HIV/AIDS who face discrimination at school, hospitals or at the workplace should call its 1922 hotline to lodge a complaint.