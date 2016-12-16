Research may see kidney illness cure

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A research project by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), National Applied Research Laboratories and National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) might provide a critical first step to cures for polycystic kidney disease or similar conditions, researchers said.

The team said that the overexpression of exogenous neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), a biomarker for acute and chronic renal injuries, had the potential to help reduce cystic progression and prolong the lifespan of people with such diseases.

NGAL is considered one of the most promising novel biomarkers to help doctors detect acute kidney injuries and chronic kidney diseases early enough to offer preventive measures, they said.

The team said that tests on mice showed that animals with kidney conditions that had an overexpression of exogenous kidney-specific NGAL also had reduced cystic progression and prolonged lifespans compared with mice with endogenous NGAL or NGAL deficiencies.

The biomarker is also associated with reductions in interstitial fibrosis and proliferation, and augmented apoptosis, the team said.

The project has been going for more than 13 years, NTNU said, adding that the team is filing for a multinational patent for its discoveries and is looking to begin clinical trials soon.

The results have also been reported by Kidney International, the official journal of the International Society of Nephrology.

NTNU said that autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is the most common inherited kidney disorder, affecting an estimated 12.5 million people globally, and that the condition does not have any effective treatment.

According to National Health Insurance Administration statistics, people with the condition comprised roughly 5 to 10 percent of all patients on dialysis, costing the nation roughly NT$3.4 billion (US$107 million) per year.