Group finds high-level of lead in turmeric products

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

An increasing number of people are consuming curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, for its supposed health benefits, but the Consumers’ Foundation yesterday said the results of an inspection showed that two turmeric powder products contained excessive concentrations of lead.

The foundation said turmeric has become a popular spice, and many Taiwanese consume it by eating curry (curry powder often contains turmeric) or drinking turmeric water, but consumers often find it difficult to ascertain the quality of curry or turmeric powder products from their packages.

The foundation bought 11 brands of curry powder and 19 of turmeric powder from wholesale shops, supermarkets, herbal medicine shops, online shops and other retailers in the greater Taipei area for inspection between August and September.

According to the Sanitation Standard for Natural Edible Colorants (天然食用色素衛生標準), lead concentration levels in turmeric should not exceed two parts per million (ppm), but a turmeric powder product purchased from the Wei Chen herbal medicine shop in Taipei’s Datong District (大同區) had a lead concentration of 4ppm, according to foundation tests.

Another turmeric powder product bought from herbal medicine shop Ho Yi, also in Taipei’s Datong District, was found to contain lead at 1,600ppm and chromium at 380ppm.

The foundation said that regulations stipulate that the total concentration of heavy metal substances should not exceed 40ppm, so the Food and Drug Administration should order the shops to remove the problematic items from their shelves.

Excessive exposure to lead can harm the brains and nervous systems of children, leading to learning disabilities, behavioral problems and mental retardation, while lead poisoning in adults can cause muscle or joint pains high blood pressure, headaches and memory loss, it said.

The foundation said adults should take no more than 10g of turmeric powder (with a curcumin concentration of more than 2,000mg per 100g) per day, adding that pregnant women should not consume the substance because it can stimulate the uterus.

Consumers should choose turmeric powder products carefully and make sure they have clear labels describing their contents, the foundation said.