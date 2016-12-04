Family confirms astrologer Vivian’s death

By Lee Ching-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The death of astrologer Chen Chia-ying (陳佳瑛), best known as Vivian, was confirmed yesterday by her father, Chen Lien-chun (陳連春).

Vivian’s parents said in a statement that she died on Wednesday from illness, but had led a full and content life, adding that they wanted to offer thanks to friends and family who had supported them in their time of grief, as the need to handle their daughter’s funeral and affairs had prevented them from personally extending their thanks.

Local media reports said that Vivian, 43, died from breast cancer.

Vivian, one of only a few astrologers to have reached critical acclaim in Taiwan, published horoscopes every year over the past 12 years and regularly appeared on a TV show for 10 years until she left in 2014.

Some readers, surprised that she had not written a horoscope book for next year, made inquiries with her publisher, which at the time said Vivian had been too busy.

According to reports published by the Chinese-language Apple Daily, some netizens who closely followed Vivian on the Internet reported that her account on a Chinese microblogging service had not been updated in more than two months and that messages had gone unread since last month.

Many reacted with shock upon learning of her death.

Fengshui practicioner Chan Wei-chung (詹惟中) said on Facebook that he was sad to hear of her death, adding that people should take heed and care for their own health.