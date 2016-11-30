Badminton player’s success celebrated

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung officials celebrated badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) reaching the world No. 1 ranking in women’s singles by holding a ceremony at city hall yesterday

“We are here to celebrate the glory of reaching world No. 1 in badminton. All residents of Kaohsiung and all Taiwanese are so proud of you,” Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) told her.

Tai was accompanied by her parents and other relatives. Her father, Tai Nan-kai (戴楠凱), started his working life as a Kaohsiung police officer, before joining the city’s fire department in 1998. He is now the secretary-general of the Kaohsiung City Badminton Association.

“Tai Tzu-ying has a sunny personality and a natural exuberance. She knew it was not possible to win every tournament, and she faces life’s ups and downs the same way. She reflects on her game, identifies problems and makes adjustments,” Chen said. “She is the first Taiwanese athlete to achieve world No. 1 status in this sport.”

Chen presented Tai Tzu-ying with a check for NT$200,000 as a reward for winning the singles title at the Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships on Sunday, defeating Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India in two sets in the final.

She is to be officially pronounced the No. 1 female player in the world by the Badminton World Federation next week.

Tai Tzu-ying presented her Hong Kong trophy to the Kaohsiung City Government, saying it was a gift in return for the support she had received from the city.

“Mayor Chen Chu has always been a steadfast supporter, and she provided assistance for the development of badminton. I am very happy to share the championship trophy with her,” Tai Tzu-ying said.

She returned home on Monday to a warm reception at the Kaohsiung International Airport, where she was met by her parents, fans and Kaohsiung officials.