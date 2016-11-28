KMT divided on assets committee decision: sources

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is said to be divided on how the party should react to the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee’s decision on Friday to nationalize the party’s shareholding rights to two KMT-affiliated companies, with some pushing for administrative litigation and others calling for protests, sources said.

The Executive Yuan-affiliated committee made a decision after convening a meeting on Friday to order the KMT to transfer all its rights to shares issued by Central Investment Co (中央投資公司) and Hsinyutai Co (欣裕台) to the government.

The KMT is planning to file for administrative litigation requesting the suspension of the order after receiving a letter of disposition from the committee.

According to a KMT member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the most effective approach would be legal and political action, which is why the KMT is planning to file for administrative litigation and even request a constitutional interpretation should the court rule against it.

As for political means, the source said the party has not ruled out any forms of resistance, citing KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu’s (洪秀柱) remarks that the party “would meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at her home if necessary.”

However, KMT members are divided on the approach the party should take, the source said.

Some members think that the party should transform grievance into power and mobilize supporters and protest the government’s “bandit-like actions,” the source said.

“On the other hand, some party members think that because the DPP government has failed to pass concrete measures, the passage of the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) is aimed at not only eliminating the KMT, but also shifting public attention from its lackluster performance,” the source said.

Another KMT member, who also requested anonymity, said based on the KMT’s past practices, the party would be reluctant to let the DPP take advantage of the heightened tension around the party issues to shift public focus.