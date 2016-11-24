Gay advocates accuse churches of misusing funds

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Gay rights advocates yesterday accused churches of illegally using donations to support a massive demonstration against same-sex marriage last week, calling for an investigation and new sunshine regulations on religious groups’ use of donated funds.

“Even though it is impossible for us to see direct evidence of funding, we did see some church pastors and elders openly calling for participation or stating that they would mobilize their entire church or have church staff take the day off to take part [in the rally],” Taiwan International Association for Gay Rights president Chen Chih-ming (陳志明) said, citing the Taipei Truth Lutheran Church and the Bread of Life Church in Taipei as examples.

He said that in some cases, protesters had convened outside churches to ride chartered buses to the protest site.

While the thousands of demonstrators who rallied against same-sex marriage legislation last week were ostensibly organized by the Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations, the group is widely viewed as a front for religious groups and leaders, with organizers last week stating that the rally was intended to support a group of petitioning Taiwan Presbyterian Church pastors.

“Just making public statements is not illegal, but using church money is,” Chen said, contending that under the Charity Donations Destined for Social Welfare Funds Implementation Regulations (公益勸募條例) church spending is only exempt from reporting and approval requirements when it is used explicitly for “religious activities.”

“Churches have used the banner of religious activities to raise funds, and there is always a chance someone inside the church might be opposed to having their donation used for political activities,” he said, calling for a government investigation and new sunshine regulations requiring religious groups to make their finances public.

“At present, the only way to address this is if individual members report their groups,” he said, while adding that it was unlikely.

Alliance spokesman Tseng Hsien-ying (曾獻瑩) slammed the criticism, calling it “groundless accusations.”

“They should put forth specific evidence,” Tseng said.

Last week’s protest was funded by individuals who took direct responsibility for their own expenses, he said.

“Think of all the money we could have raised if each person who attended had given just NT$100,” he said, while stressing that the alliance, which is not an officially registered organization, did not solicit donations.