Engineer develops 3D-printed limb

By Chen Ping-hung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

After losing his right arm in an industrial accident shortly after graduating from vocational school, engineer Chang Hsian-liang (張憲良) decided to use his skills to design his own prosthetic arm.

While still in hospital, Chang thought of using 3D printing technology to produce low-cost electronic prostheses.

Using a 3D printer, prostheses could be manufactured for as little as NT$30,000, he said.

Imported prostheses cost NT$400,000, Chang said.

Chang said he started the project with the support of his family and people online, adding that he has vowed to make his design open source and he hopes the concept will put Taiwanese medical technology on the map.

He drafted a design for an immobile prosthetic, but later decided he wanted a hand and arm that could be controlled like a regular human limb.

He completed the structural design for the prosthetic arm, but was unable to produce a working unit because he did not know much about electronics.

After seeking help on a robotics enthusiasts’ page on Facebook, Chang made contact with Chen Chun-chih (陳俊志), who worked with him for six months to get the arm working.

Their third-generation prosthetic design can be controlled by typing on a keyboard and can hold or pick up objects of different textures and dimensions.

Chang referred to Chen as “an angel” who has provided invaluable assistance to the project, adding that he is happy to test changes to the design on himself.

Others would be able download and use the design — and even contribute to its improvement — from the Taiwan God Hands Project Facebook page, Chang said.

The prosthesis is controlled by force-sensing resistors — a material that changes resistance when force or pressure is applied. The use of an ultrasonic motor means it operates silently, Chang said.

The arm is 6.5cm thick and the focus is now on weight, Chang said, adding he aims to reduce the unit to 650g.

Chang completed the first prototype of the arm in March and released an updated model with improved linkages in June.

The third-generation model that allows control of the fingers through the use of cogs was released earlier this month.

The third-generation model took 10 hours to print.

The next model will have an LCD screen and input device so users can customize instructions related to the arm’s movement, Chang said.

He said his design philosophy is to keep the device simple and easy to use, and to design its functionality around a Taiwanese lifestyle, such as holding a bowl while eating.

He said the device can learn new movements in less than five minutes and has a feature that automatically cuts power in the event of a safety risk.

The cost of the motor, circuitry and materials is NT$20,000, Chen said, adding that they are looking for sponsors for 3D scanning equipment to manufacture the prostheses.

Chen said he aims to produce a commercial unit that would sell for less than NT$30,000, but have all of the functionality of imported prostheses.

Chen said that when they first demonstrated the arm in June, they found that many people are unable to find suitable prostheses and use pull-cable prostheses that restrict their everyday activities.

It is embarrassing for a nation that prides itself on being an international leader in technology when people use such devices, Chen said, adding that this motivated him to work with Chang on a design that people could use free of charge.