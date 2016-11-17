Hon Hai chairman hints at presidential aspiration

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) is considering running in the next presidential election in 2020, following the success of US president-elect and businessman Donald Trump, a weekly magazine said.

The Chinese-language Next Magazine yesterday published a report saying that on Wednesday last week, after Trump started gaining the lead in the US election, Gou gathered his top executives to discuss strategies should Trump win the presidential race.

Gou reportedly surprised his executives by asking: “Regarding running for the presidency in 2020, what do you think?”

The report said that at first, the executives thought he was asking about matters regarding the 2020 presidential election, but later realized that Gou wanted to go a step further following Trump’s victory.

The report cited high-ranking Hon Hai sources as saying that Gou is not satisfied with government efficiency and policies and has presented several proposals, including a tax on wealthy people.

“However, [the proposals] have not been taken seriously... Gou feels anxious and angry. He is anxious about Taiwan’s competitiveness and angry at the government for being snail-paced, muddleheaded and incompetent,” the sources were quoted as saying.

The report triggered mixed responses from netizens.

Some said the chairman of Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is their candidate of choice, while others opposed the idea.

Hon Hai has not commented on the report.