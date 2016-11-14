Kinmen to organize survival games in bid to boost tourism

Staff writer, with CNA

The Kinmen Transportation and Tourism Bureau said it plans to turn survival games into a regular tourist attraction on the island.

The bureau made the remarks on Saturday as about 400 participants from China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia competed in a survival game at a former military base in Kinmen — an event organized to help boost tourism.

Dressed in camouflage fatigues and equipped with military gear priced from NT$50,000 to NT$100,000, the participants shot at each other with BB guns, the bureau said.

Bureau Director Chen Mei-ling (陳美齡) said the pellets were made of a biodegradable material that is environmentally friendly and safe for the participants.

Kinmen was the front line in an artillery battle between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China in the Chinese Civil War.

Many of the former military camps and bases in Kinmen are now idle and can be put to other uses, mainly as tourist sites, the bureau said.

Part of the plan for the sites is to host survival games, which would not be affected by seasonal factors, the bureau said.