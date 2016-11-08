Ultraviolet radiation equally damaging to eyesight: doctor

By Hsieh Chia-chun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Ultraviolet (UV) rays are not only dangerous to the skin, but also to the eyes, an opthalmologist said, urging people to protect their eyes when they head out at noon or early afternoon when UV radiation is at its peak.

Exposure to strong UV rays could result in sunburn in 15 to 20 minutes, and these rays are equally damaging to eyesight, Wanfang Hospital opthalmologist Lin Ke-ju (林珂如) said.

Citing surveys conducted by private institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, Lin said that while 90 percent of Taiwanese were aware of the dangers of UV exposure, only 50 percent took measures to protect their eyes.

UV rays are like little knives constantly clashing with the eye’s lens, and overexposure to UV rays would cause a denaturation of the lens, leading to an inability to focus light into the retina, Lin said.

Most people go out to lunch at noon, when UV rays are at their strongest, but since they think it is a short trip, they do not take measures to protect their eyes, she said.

Over a period of time, exposure to UV rays would cause rapid aging of cells in the eyes, leading to cataracts or photokeratitis, she added.

In extreme circumstances, overexposure could lead to permanent loss of vision, she said.

Lin cited the case of a 40-year-old patient who has severe myopia. While cognizant of the dangers of UV rays, the patient did not take any measures to protect his eyes, thinking he only spent time outdoors when commuting, during lunch or for business meetings.

When the patient experienced cloudy vision, he put it off as a case of worsening myopia. However, when the fogginess persisted even when he was outside during daytime, he sought medical attention and was diagnosed as having cataracts, Lin said.

People should take pro-active measures to protect their eyes by using an umbrella or wearing sunglasses or a cap, she said.