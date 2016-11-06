Chinese medicine to be on offer at Universiade games

By Kuo Yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Traditional Chinese medicine is to be available as a treatment option for sports injuries when university athletes from around the world converge on Taipei for next year’s Summer Universiade, with services to be available both in the athletes’ village and sports venues.

Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Ho Chih-wei (何志偉) this week said that the city has acquired permission for the use of Chinese medicine at the Games.

Ho and the Taipei Chinese Medical Association approached the International University Sports Federation, which granted permission for 30 to 40 doctors of Chinese medicine to administer treatment at table tennis, tennis and badminton courts, as well as at the athletes’ village.

Doctors would be able to perform cupping and acupressure treatments on courts and administer herbal medication and acupuncture in the village, Ho said.

Cupping has already received the attention of the sports world, with US swimmer Michael Phelps using it at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Ho said.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) recommended the use of Chinese medicine at the event after he saw traditional Korean medical treatment being offered at last year’s Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea, Ho said.

Approval for offering traditional Chinese medical treatment at the Games has been given by the federation’s International Medical Committee, Taipei City Department of Health Deputy Director Chen Cheng-cheng (陳正誠) said.

He said that doctors from the association already have experience dealing with sports-related injuries that occur in table tennis and badminton players, adding that 30 to 40 of the association’s doctors would be available in the athletes’ village during the Games.

Department of Sports Commissioner Cheng Fang-fan (鄭芳梵) said that Chinese medicine can be used for immediate, on-the-spot treatment, citing a judo referee who was well-versed in Chinese medicine and would fix dislocated shoulders on the mat.

“An athlete’s pain can be alleviated by cupping,” the association said, adding that cups are placed on a patient’s waist, back or shoulders where they can work on the muscles and circulation.