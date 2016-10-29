Chairwoman Hung tells AIT of KMT assets woes

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Cross-strait relations and the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) were the central topics in a meeting between Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀住) and American Institute in Taipei (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty yesterday.

Hung said that stability in the Taiwan Strait was paramount to the stability in the region, a goal that is in line with US interests, adding that the KMT does not wish to see a continued deterioration of cross-strait relations because of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration’s ideologies.

“We are not pursuing Taiwanese independence, and we believe the US would not favor such developments,” Hung said, adding that Taiwanese also want China to understand their expectation of participation in international organizations.

Hung said that Taiwan fears militaristic threats from China and that only by removing such threats can there be a positive interaction across the strait, adding that continued deterioration of relations across the Strait would cause potential problems for the economy and politics.

The KMT’s newest “peace policy” states that it would continue to deepen the so-called “1992 consensus” provided it is in line with the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution, Hung said.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000, refers to a supposed tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

“We would actively look into the possibility of terminating hostile relations between Taipei and Beijing, as well as formulating a system on which cross-strait peace could be pursued,” Hung told Moriarty.

The Tsai administration’s actions, such as nominating rand Justices who are inclined toward Taiwanese independence, is a cause for concern, as it might incite hatred and cause another Taiwan Strait crisis, Hung said, adding that she found it difficult to see how such grand justices could defend the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution in non-partisan Constitutional Interpretations.

Hung also said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee has gone against the basic principles of the rule of law, by retroactive application of laws and a presumption of guilt.

The DPP is attempting to destroy the KMT, the same way Nazis outlawed other parties in Germany in 1933, she said.