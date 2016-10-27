Produce company fails to elect new president

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co yesterday elected three standing directors at a board of directors meeting, but failed to elect a new president.

Taipei City Government-appointed director Lin Chiu-hui (林秋慧), Council of Agriculture-appointed director Liu Sheng-hung (劉聖鴻) and Yunlin County Farmers’ Association director-general Chien Ming-chin (簡明欽) were elected to the semi-governmental company’s board, which has the right to elect the firm’s president.

The election reportedly involves a three-way struggle between the Taipei City Government, the council and directors associated with former Yunlin commissioner Chang Jung-wei (張榮味) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who still has influence on the company because of his connections with Yunlin farmers.

The council and the city government reportedly engineered a plan to remove company general manager Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), a member of the Chang faction, after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration took office in May.

The Chang faction yesterday secured five seats on the seven-member board of standing directors, with Lin and Liu the only members representing Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the DPP. The outcome puts the city government and the council at a major disadvantage in the firm’s presidential election and subsequent appointment of a general manager.

Responding to media queries after the meeting, Lin, a presidential hopeful reportedly favored by Ko and the council, said that Ko had sought his opinion on assuming the post.

“I am willing to do something for our farmers and Taipei residents if I am given the chance,” Lin said.

Lin praised Han’s performance when asked what her impression of Han was, saying that he has a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations.

Lin said that if elected president, she would not nominate a new general manager to replace Han before his term ends in June next year, so that Han can continue supervising operations.

Ko blasted the company over its failure to elect a new president, accusing it of “breaking its promise” and threatening to evict the company from its business premises.

During a Taipei City Council question-and-answer session yesterday, Ko fielded tough questions about the issue.

“The city government owns the land and building housing the company. We gave them the permission to run the company, but we never said that they can reap all the benefits,” Ko said.

Ko said that if the company does not elect its new president in two days, he would be forced to “get tough.”

He said he would not renew a contract it signed with the city when it expires in December, meaning the company would have to relocate.

“In politics, credibility is very important. I will take action to deal with a breach of trust such as this,” he said.

Taipei Market Administration Office Director Sheu Shyuan-mou (許玄謀) said the newly elected directors broke up the meeting immediately after the election.

As the company’s supervisor, the administration has the right to order the company to immediately hold an extempore board of directors meeting to elect its new president, he said, adding that if the company does not comply, the agency would take action against it in accordance with the contract and the law.

Additional Reporting by CNA