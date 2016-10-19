Airport company seeks to increase aircraft landing fee

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) yesterday confirmed that it has proposed raising the total charge for aircraft landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, adding that the new scheme would take effect next year if it is approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

According to the company, the landing fee has not changed in more than 15 years and is relatively low compared with other international airports in the region.

The total charge involved in the two-hour landing procedure for an Airbus 330-300, for example, is NT$78,779 (US$2,488) at Hong Kong International Airport, NT$67,788 at Singapore’s Changi Airport, NT$75,706 at Incheon Airport in South Korea, NT$52,893 at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport and NT$136,431 at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, it said.

Taoyuan airport only charges NT$42,130, it said, adding that it proposes raising the charge to NT$45,765.

The company said the nation has planned to spend NT$173.5 billion revamping Taoyuan airport and turning it into an aviation hub, including construction of the third terminal, satellite concourses and the third runway.

The National Development Council asked TIAC to review pricing schemes of international airports near Taiwan and adjust its plan accordingly, it said.

The company said that although it is to increase landing fees and luggage facility access fees, it would lower aircraft parking and air bridge access fees.

The parking fee would be waived for aircraft that stay for less than two hours, it said.

Overall, the landing charge will rise by 6 to 20 percent, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said it plans to adjust the landing fees at the nation’s other international airports to motivate more carriers to use facilites in central and southern Taiwan.