Institute denies PAC-3 link to Taiwan

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology yesterday denied reports that said a key technology used in the US-made MIM-104F (PAC-3) Patriot missile system originated in Taiwan.

In its front-page lead story yesterday, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) cited an unidentified senior military official as saying that a Taiwanese company with the high-speed digital signal processing technology is one of many suppliers for the missile program.

The technology was developed by the institute — which is the primary research and development unit of the Ministry of National Defense — and was transferred to the private company, the report said.

Since acquiring the technology, the company has received orders worth NT$800 million (US$25.18 million) and obtained the certification of US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Co to become a supplier for the missile program, the report said.

However, in a statement the institute said the report was “untrue.”

The institute said it would not comment on issues related to companies cooperating with the institute or on any individual cooperation projects, based on the need to comply with contracts with those companies.