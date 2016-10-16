Four municipalities set up altars for Thai king

Staff writer, with CNA

Several cities yesterday announced the establishment of public altars for Thai workers and immigrants to mourn the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday at the age of 88.

Public altars have been set up in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Taichung and Tainan.

The altar at the main concourse of the old Taoyuan Railway Station opens today and is to be available to mourners until Oct. 30, while one at Tainan’s Labor Recreation Center is to be open until Friday, officials said, adding that altars at ASEAN Square near Taichung Railway Station and 191 Baotai Rd in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District (前鎮) are to be open until Nov. 14

Taoyuan has the largest Thai population in the nation, with more than 15,900 Thai migrant workers and more than 2,200 Thai immigrants, said Chang Pei-ling (張珮玲), a section chief at the Taoyuan Department of Labor.

The department has set up the altar because it recognizes the difficulties Thai immigrants and migrant workers face to return to their home country to mourn, Chang said.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) is expected to attend a memorial service at the altar for the late king today.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) called the death of the king a “great sadness” for Thais and urged Taiwanese to make sure their Thai friends know about the public altar in Kaohsiung.

“I hope that the memories and historical emotions of all groups of people living in Taiwan are fully respected,” she wrote on Facebook.