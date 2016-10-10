Pope offers congratulations ahead of Double Ten day

Staff writer, with CNA

Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory message to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) blessing Taiwan as the nation prepares to celebrate Double Ten National Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

The Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Taipei delivered the message from the pontiff on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The pontiff also extended his congratulations to the people and the president of Taiwan, hoping that all people will continue to create welfare systems for the public and pursue peace, as well as offering a blessing for Tsai and the Taiwanese, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed Taiwan’s gratitude for the pope’s wishes and greetings.

Monsignor Sladan Cosic, charge d’affaires at the Apostolic Nunciature, also sent a congratulatory message, the ministry said.

Double Ten National Day will be celebrated today with a series of events, including a ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei and a reception hosted by the ministry at Taipei Guest House to welcome visiting foreign dignitaries.

The Republic of China (ROC) and the Holy See have maintained long-standing diplomatic ties and conducted close exchanges over the years, including frequent visits by high-level officials such as Vice President Chen Chien-jen’s (陳建仁) trip to the Holy See to attend last month’s canonization ceremony of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, the ministry said.

Amid reports that efforts by the Vatican and Beijing to establish diplomatic relations are making progress, the ministry said the nation’s ties with the Holy See remain solid.