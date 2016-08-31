Tsai urges soldiers to don uniforms on Armed Forces Day

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) encouraged soldiers to wear their uniforms when they go out with their friends and family on Armed Forces Day on Saturday to help restore the military’s self-esteem.

“The military needs applause,” Tsai said at a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Office on Monday as she met with representatives of civil groups and private enterprises that have contributed to the planning of this year’s Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Military personnel have taken to wearing civilian clothes when leaving their bases, even when going to a hospital, Tsai said, calling the behavior an “overcorrection,” according to a statement released by the office.

“Wearing their uniforms and bravely walking among people, and having the public welcome them with open arms is the first step toward the military winning back its dignity,” Tsai was quoted as saying.

The military’s image has been tarnished in recent months after a series of incidents, including soldiers abusing and hanging a dog in late June, and a petty officer mistakenly launching a missile that killed a fisherman early last month.

Several activities, including open days at various military bases, have been planned for Armed Forces Day to rebuild the military’s reputation.

At the meeting, the president thanked military-friendly enterprises for offering discounts and other preferential treatment to military personnel on Armed Forces Day, calling the moves the “most straightforward and practical support for the military.”

She also thanked the Friends of Armed Forces Associations for their long-term support of soldiers and their family members, and their efforts to set up dialogue between military personnel and civilians.