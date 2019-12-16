Home / Sports
Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - Page 10　

Taiwan’s Tai loses final in Guangzhou; Momota triumphs

AFP, SHANGHAI

Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan reacts during her women’s singles final against Chen Yufei of China at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying won her first game yesterday, but lost the next two and the final at the BWF World Tour Finals in China, while world No. 1 Kento Momota fought back from a game down to win his 11th badminton title of the year.

In the women’s final, China’s Chen Yufei roared back from a game down to defeat Tai 12-21, 21-12, 21-17.

The result means Chen is to replace Tai as world No. 1 in the rankings.

Tai led the whole way in the first game, but surged in the second with five consecutive points after trailing 0-1. Tai’s push to reassert herself was hampered by mistakes.

In the third game, she went down 4-8 early, but showed patience to get within two at 12-14, but Chen rattled off four in a row. Tai once again closed the gap, getting to within one at 17-18, but that was the end of her contribution to the scoreboard.

In the men’s final, the peerless Japanese defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in 87 high-quality minutes in the final at the season-ending showpiece in Guangzhou.

Momota surpasses the 10 tournaments won by recently retired Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei.

“At this World Tour Finals, I played carefully from the first match partly with the aim of winning an 11th title,” the 25-year-old said.

“Even in tough games I did not give up,” he said.

Momota was pushed all the way by the speedy Ginting and the Japanese fell 12-5 down in the deciding third game to the world No. 8.

However, the reigning two-time world champion surged back.

Ginting was trailing 17-14 when he called the doctor on court for treatment to his right foot.

The fading Indonesian continued, but Momota rammed home his advantage to seal a stellar season in style.

The 23-year-old Ginting has now tasted defeat in all five of his finals this year.

“He led [in the deciding game], but I was patient,” said Momota, who was banned for a year in 2016 for illegal gambling.

“And then I got to know that he was suffering pain so all I needed to do was stay calm,” he said.

Additional reporting by staff writer

