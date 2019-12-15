Homemade ‘Nikes’ give Filipina a golden edge

Reuters, MANILA

To some athletes, brands count for everything when it comes to performance.

Philippine sixth-grader Rhea Bullos bagged three gold medals this week at an athletics competition without wearing shoes, opting instead to wrap her feet in tape and draw an iconic Nike “swoosh” logo on them.

Bullos, 11, was one of several on her team of 12 athletes who made their own footwear, because they had only two pairs of running shoes among them at the competition in the central province of Iloilo.

Bullos showed her raw talent after taking up athletics only a month ago, trainer Predirick Valenzuela said, adding that a pair of running shoes could make a big difference in the future.

“Winning three medals in a competition like that is difficult, but she did it,” Valenzuela said by telephone.

“It’s every athlete’s dream to wear spike shoes,” Valenzuela added. “Not necessarily Nike — as long as they have decent shoes to be able to compete.”