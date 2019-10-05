Home / Sports
Sat, Oct 05, 2019 - Page 16　

Zuerlein’s missed kick hands Seahawks win

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday threw four touchdown passes, including a five-yarder to Chris Carson with 2 minutes, 28 seconds to play, in the Seahawks’ wild 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson’s stellar night was almost overshadowed, but Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with 11 seconds to play and Seattle emerged with the victory.

Zuerlein had made three field goals in the contest, but his attempt at a game-winner sailed wide.

“We found a way,” said Wilson, whose Seahawks improved to 4-1, second in the division behind the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams fell to 3-2.

Wilson starred throughout, his improvisational skills on full display as he connected on 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards.

Two early field goals from Zuerlein had given the Rams a 6-0 lead when Wilson delivered a spectacular touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to put Seattle up 7-6 in the first quarter.

Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf with a 40-yard scoring pass to make it 14-6 early in the second period, but the Rams responded with touchdowns on either side of halftime to take a 20-14 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Wilson hit David Moore for a touchdown, before Rams running back Todd Gurley ran for his second touchdown of the night.

The Rams’ two-point conversion attempt on that score failed, leaving them up 26-21.

Seattle trimmed the deficit on Jason Myers’ 42-yard field goal, but Zuerlein stretched it to 29-24 with a 36-yard field goal.

Wilson then conducted a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a fourth-down pass to running back Carson, who was open in the corner of the end zone.

Carson juggled the ball for a heart-stopping moment before securing it.

“I wanted to make sure I kept the play alive,” Wilson said. “They covered it pretty good. I was about to run, and I just kind of moved around and tried to find something ... out of the corner of my eye I saw Chris.”

Seattle’s two-point conversion attempt failed, but it did not matter when the Rams’ final drive came up empty.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for a career-high 517 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, connected on 29 of 49 attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

This story has been viewed 206 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top