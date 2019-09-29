Taiwan’s Chou advances

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen defeated compatriot Wang Tzu-wei yesterday to advance to the final of the men’s singles at the Korea Open badminton tournament in Incheon, South Korea.

The second-seeded Chou, who is the world No. 2 in men’s singles, defeated world No. 25 Wang 12-21, 21-13, 21-11 in 1 hour, 4 minutes.

After losing the first game, Chou displayed an excellent net game and dominated the second and third games.

Chou won 54 rallies out of the 99 played, while Wang won 45.

Chou faces first-seeded world No. 1 Kento Momoto of Japan, who outclassed world No. 30 Kashyap Parupalli of India 21-13, 21-15.

In mid-July, Chou scored one of the biggest victories of his career when he won the Blibli Indonesia Open, a top-tier BWF Super 1000 event, followed by a BWF Super 500 event in Thailand last month.

The Taiwanese shuttler also caused a local sensation when he clinched the men’s singles title at the Yonex Open at the Taipei Arena this month, a lower-tier BWF Super 300 event.

Taiwan’s world No. 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu-ying went down to world No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 19-21, 11-21 in their semi-final, which lasted 32 minutes.

The Korea Open, a BWF Super 500 event, began on Tuesday at the Incheon Airport Skydome. The finals are today. The tournament carries a total purse of US$400,000.