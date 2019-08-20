Taiwanese javelin thrower wins gold in Diamond League

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Cheng Chao-tsun grabbed a gold medal in the men’s javelin at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Diamond League’s track and field event in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.

Cheng claimed Taiwan’s first gold medal at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham, the 11th stop of the Diamond League’s 10th season, with a throw of 87.75m. Two-time Diamond Trophy winner Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was second.

Cheng, who has held the men’s Asian javelin record since 2017 with a throw of 91.36m, appeared not to be on form in the early stages of the competition, with his first throw of 82.76m followed by several failed attempts.

However, on the sixth try, he threw the gold-medal winning distance.

It was Cheng’s best performance this season and second-best of his career.

Cheng was second at the Diamond League event in Shanghai in May with a throw of 87.12m, which qualified him to take part at next year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In June, Cheng claimed bronze at the Diamond League competition in Oslo with a throw of 84.30m and last month was fourth at the Monaco Diamond League event with a throw of 82.29m.

With Sunday’s win, Cheng has picked up enough points to secure qualification for the Diamond Trophy final.