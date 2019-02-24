Phillies beat Rays; Mariners rout Athletics

Reuters

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco homered as the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in their spring training opener on Friday at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Shaking off an off-season of trade rumors and uncertainty as his team publicly courted and signed free agent infielder Manny Machado, Franco knocked in two runs for the Phillies.

Tommy Pham doubled twice in three at-bats for the Rays.

Mitch Haniger slugged a first-inning home run and drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners opened their spring schedule by routing the Oakland Athletics 8-1.

Kyle Seager went two-for-two with a double, and minor-leaguer Tim Lopes had three hits for Seattle. Sean Murphy homered for the Athletics.

On Thursday, the two teams were rained out in what was supposed to be their spring opener.