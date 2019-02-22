Home / Sports
Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - Page 16　

Hsieh ousts Pliskova to reach semis

DOUBLE LOSS:In France, Hsieh Cheng-peng crashed out of the men’s doubles at the Open 13 Provence just days after his girlfriend was run over by a bus in Taipei

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei returns to the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in their Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarter-final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

Photo: EPA-EFE

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday stunned another former world No. 1 to advance to the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the world No. 31’s second semi-final of this year.

Hsieh overcame a second-set rally by Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova and fought back from 5-1 down in the third set to complete a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory in 1 hour, 59 minutes on Center Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Pliskova fired down nine aces, but the Taiwanese No. 1 saved nine of 13 break points and converted four of eight, winning 67 percent of points on her first serve to give her a 1-1 career record against Pliskova following a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) defeat in Miami last year.

“[Pliskova] serves really big,” Hsieh said after the victory. “She makes ace almost every game. It was not easy to come back.”

“I say [to] myself: ‘OK, if she [does] not ace me, I hit [the] ball, hit so much harder than before, then she cannot hit a winner,’” Hsieh added.

It was Hsieh’s second consecutive victory over a former world No. 1 after her third-round 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win over German fifth seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday.

She is next to face second seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who defeated Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-0.

“They haven’t played yet, so I will send my spy to watch [the] match,” Hsieh said after her match, which preceded the Czech’s victory.

In the second round of the doubles late on Wednesday, Taiwanese ninth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan rallied from a set down to outlast Kuzmova and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 10-3 in 1 hour, 31 minutes.

The Taiwanese sisters saved three of six break points and converted five of 10, winning 77 of the 140 points contested to set up a quarter-final against Darija Jurak of Croatia and Raluca Olaru of Romania.

OPEN 13 PROVENCE

Taiwan’s Hsieh Cheng-peng, who is mourning after the death of his girlfriend, yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the doubles at Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.

Hsieh Cheng-peng and partner Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia fell to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to third seeds Ben McLachlan of Japan and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands in 52 minutes.

The Taiwanese, who is the younger brother of Hsieh Su-wei and won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title in 2008, learned that his girlfriend, Chang Heng-mien, had been killed on the eve of his first-round match in France on Wednesday.

Chang had just set foot on a crosswalk when a bus allegedly knocked her down and drove over her in front of Chinese Culture University in Taipei’s Shilin District on Tuesday.

Chang was rushed to Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead two hours later.

This story has been viewed 800 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top