Pujara century puts India in control of final Test

AFP, SYDNEY

Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday stroked his third century of the summer to put India in a commanding position in the decisive fourth and final Test as they strive for a historic series win in Australia.

At stumps on day one, they were 303-4 with the rock-like No. 3 not out 130 and Hanuma Vihari on 39.

Mayank Agarwal made 77, with Josh Hazlewood the best of the bowlers with 2-51.

After toiling on a hot Sydney day, Australia were rewarded with the wickets of K.L. Rahul, Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but despite a five-pronged attack Pujara remained elusive.

The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third Test in Melbourne.

If India, the world’s top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney, they would clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-1948.

“We are very happy, although we would have liked to be only three down. That said 300-4 on the first day, choosing to bat, I think we are in a great position,” Agarwal said.

Marnus Labuschagne, who in a surprise throw of the dice was picked by Australia to be their No. 3, said that his team must learn from Pujara.

“He was very classy. I think it’s something I personally can take a lot from. He has just batted a lot of time and that’s what we’re going to need to do,” he said.

Australia were confident they could get early breakthroughs today and “hopefully get them out for under 400,” Labuschagne added.

Kohli again won the toss and Australia got an early breakthrough with Hazlewood tempting Rahul into a defensive shot that took a outside edge and carried to Shaun Marsh at slip, and he was gone for 9.

However, that only brought Pujara to the crease and like he has done all series, the 68-Test veteran dug in and blunted the new ball.

In another innings of patience and concentration, he slowly picked off runs to bring up his 18th Test century from 199 balls, with 13 boundaries.

The methodical 30-year-old has been by far the best batsman from either side across the series and his ton followed a stellar 123 in Adelaide and 106 in Melbourne.

Playing in only his second Test, Agarwal was also impressive.

He was targeted with bouncers and struck on the helmet, but held firm, reinforcing his credentials after a solid debut in Melbourne.

He worked hard to make his second Test 50 in only three innings by caressing a Mitchell Starc delivery through the covers for four.

He began to open up with the bat and after hitting Nathan Lyon for six to bring up his highest Test score of 77, attempted to do the same from the next delivery and was caught by Starc at long-on.