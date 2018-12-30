Vlhova win denies Shiffrin record

AFP, SEMMERING, Austria

Mikaela Shiffrin on Friday came up short in her bid to claim a record-breaking 15th World Cup win in a calendar year, as Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova won the giant slalom at Semmering in Austria.

The 23-year-old Vlhova, who had only previously won in the slalom discipline, posted a combined time over the two runs of 2 minutes, 4.72 seconds after an excellent second run to beat German Viktoria Rebensburg by 0.45 seconds.

“What a great day,” Vlhova said. “I felt good this morning and put in a good performance on both legs.”

Vlhova was delighted to have made Shiffrin taste her own medicine.

“I’m always second. Second, second and second. Then seeing her behind me I feel pride at taking the win,” Vlhova said.

Two-time defending overall champion Shiffrin, who has already won seven races this season, led after the opening descent, but made a costly error midway through her second effort and could only finish fifth.

The American, who is tied with Marcel Hirscher on 14 wins this year, is to have another chance to claim her 15th victory of the calendar year in today’s slalom at the Austrian ski resort.

The result also allowed Vlhova to cut Shiffrin’s mammoth overall World Cup lead by 57 points to 446.

Victory would also have sent Shiffrin to the top of the giant slalom standings, but she instead slipped to third behind Italy’s Federica Brignone and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley.

The 29-year-old Worley snatched a podium place with a strong second run, 0.15 seconds behind Rebensburg, who is still waiting for her first win of the campaign.