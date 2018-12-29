Nick Foles credits ‘inner peace’ as Eagles seek berth

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Nick Foles plays with a strong sense of inner peace, saying he does not allow success or failure to define him..

“My identity is rooted in Christ, not in my accomplishments,” Foles said a day before he is to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) against the Washington Redskins (7-8) in another big game.

The Eagles would earn the National Football Conference’s final wild-card berth if they win and the Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) lose at home against the Chicago Bears (11-4).

Foles has performed well at quarterback in high-pressure situations while filling in for Carson Wentz. He is 5-0 in must-win games and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in their win over the New England Patriots in February.

“Playing in the Super Bowl is really a big stage, but I remember staying in the moment, not worrying about the clock, not worrying about the score,” Foles said. “It was peaceful, which it shouldn’t be, but it was.”

He said he has not mastered his “stay-in-the-moment” philosophy, but he’s working on it.

“I still have to remind myself,” Foles said. “There are times you get overwhelmed, you get excited thinking about all the things you want to accomplish... I’m still learning.”

The Eagles were on the verge of playoff elimination when a back injury forced Wentz out of the lineup earlier this month, but Foles came to the rescue again.

He helped the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 and set a franchise record with 471 yards passing in a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans last week.

Teammates have raved about Foles’ leadership skills.

“He’s extremely calm. He’s always exuding positivity,” tight end Zach Ertz said. “He’s playing at an extremely high level. We love playing for him.”

Elsewhere, the biggest remaining tumult is in the American Football Conference South.

The Texans lead and would take the division title by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a loss would give the winner of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans the crown, dropping Houston into a wild-card spot.