Oakland in talks to play at AT&T Park next year

Reuters

With today’s game against the Denver Broncos likely the Oakland Raiders’ final game at Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders’ home for next season is still up in the air before the franchise moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

Entangled in a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland, which would seem to remove the option of one more season at the Coliseum, the Raiders have begun discussions with the San Francisco Giants about playing next year’s home slate of games across the bay at AT&T Park.

“There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park,” the Giants said in a statement on Friday. “Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans and would be open to the concept.”

Earlier in the day, NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai reported that the chances of the Raiders playing in the baseball-only stadium was a “distinct possibility,” per a team source.

The Raiders’ home for next year remains unclear as they await moving into their new stadium in Las Vegas in 2020, which is still under construction, but not close to being ready for play next season.

Even if the Raiders and the MLB’s Giants came to an agreement to share AT&T Park, Raiders owner Mark Davis would still need the league and neighboring 49ers to approve the temporary move.

The 49ers play in Santa Clara, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team could block any other team playing home games in what is considered their home market in San Francisco.

The city of Oakland’s federal lawsuit, announced earlier this month, alleges antitrust violations and breach of contract, and names the Raiders, the NFL and every other team in the league.

While the city does not demand that the Raiders be forced to remain in Oakland, the seven-count filing in district court does seek restitution in the form of lost revenue, remaining debt on renovations to the Oakland Coliseum, court costs and fees, plus punitive damages.