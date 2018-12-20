Jeremy Lin leads Hawks to 118-110 win over Wizards

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

Taiwanese-American professional basketball player Jeremy Lin and the Atlanta Hawks expected John Wall’s inevitable scoring burst that came in the third quarter on Tuesday night. Lin had an even stronger response in the fourth.

The veteran guard scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period as the Hawks overcame Bradley Beal’s 29 points for a 118-110 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks outscored the Wizards 71-52 in the first and fourth quarters combined.

“I thought it was one of our best defensive games,” Lin said. “That gives you a chance.”

Wall, scoreless as Washington trailed throughout the first half, had 10 points in the third period as the Wizards pulled even at 82 entering the fourth.

Lin’s outburst included a dribble fake that sent Thomas Satoransky falling backward, leaving Lin open for a jumper and a 103-93 lead. He added a layup on Atlanta’s next possession.

“I didn’t know he was going to pull all those tricks out of his bag tonight,” teammate John Collins said. “But we definitely appreciated everything he gave us.”

Seven players scored in double figures to help the last-placed Hawks (7-23) stop a three-game skid. Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19, and Dewayne Dedmon added 13 points and 10 boards.

The Wizards took the Hawks too lightly less than two weeks after a 131-117 win in Atlanta, Beal said.

“Tonight it was just a matter of effort,” he said. “We thought it was going to be an easy game and they whipped our [butt], plain and simple.”

Trevor Ariza started at forward and scored 19 points in his return to the Wizards. Beal grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter’s three-pointer pushed Atlanta’s lead to 113-98. Ariza hit two late treys to cut it to 116-109, but the Wizards never made another serious threat.

The Hawks outscored Washington 36-28 in the final period.

Wall, coming off his 40 points and 14 assists in a 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, missed each of his six shots in the first half. He finished with 15 points.

“Couldn’t get in a rhythm,” Wall said. “They called so many fouls I couldn’t even play.”

The Hawks scored the first 10 points and did not give up the lead until Washington opened the second half with six straight points, including Wall’s first on a short jumper to tie it at 58. Wall’s assist set up Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead basket for the Wizards’ first lead.

In other games on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Indiana Pacers 92-91, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 126-118.

