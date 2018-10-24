Lions seek divine inspiration for Taiwan Series

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Uni-President Lions head coach Huang Kan-lin (黃甘霖) yesterday said he would be visiting temples to seek divine blessing for his team in the Taiwan Series, as his players need all the help they can get when facing the Lamigo Monkeys.

The Lions on Monday advanced to the Taiwan Series when they prevailed over the Fubon Guardians 9-8 in New Taipei City to clinch the CPBL Playoff Series 3-1.

“We have waited all year for this result and now we can go into the Taiwan Series,” Huang said. “In the pressure-packed playoffs, maybe players’ performance counts for 70 percent and the other 30 percent depends on which way good fortune turns. So I went to a temple to worship before the game; we need the gods to grant favors and to bless us.”

Huang claimed that it had worked, as the Lions trailed by two runs after the third inning, but battled back to score seven in the next three innings to lead 9-4.

The Guardians scored four late runs to make it a close call, but Lions closer Chen Yun-wen came on in the ninth inning and got the final out on a strike call to end a thrilling game.

Known as a fervent devotee of Kuanyin, the goddess of mercy, Huang was seen clasping his hands together in prayer after the final out.

Fans have dubbed Huang’s coaching style as “baseball by divine inspiration.”

Rated the underdogs, the Lions will have a tough task against the first-placed Lamigo Monkeys, who have won the Taiwan Series in three of the past four seasons.

The opening two games are at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

In the other developments, Monkeys slugger Wang Po-jung (王柏融), the CPBL’s Most Valuable Player for the past two seasons, might have to narrow his options after two Japanese clubs reportedly said they would not consider signing him.

The Hanshin Tigers and the Chiba Lotte Marines have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Wang, but the Seibu Lions are said to still be interested.