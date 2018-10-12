Khawaja ton leads Australia as they salvage Test draw

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Opening batsman Usman Khawaja yesterday defied Pakistan with a century as Australia salvaged a draw in the first Test in the United Arab Emitates.

Khawaja made 141 before being dismissed LBW by Yasir Shah, leaving captain Tim Paine (61 not out) to guide the tail to safety as the visitors reached 362-8 when play ended.

The winning target of 462 was never challenged.

Paine and Khawaja batted confidently in a partnership of 79.

Pakistan had to wait until after lunch to get the day’s first breakthrough when Mohammad Hafeez had Travis Head (72) LBW off the first ball with the second new ball.

That ended a 132-run fourth-wicket stand as Head dug in on a wearing pitch in his debut Test.

Khawaja completed his century off 224 deliveries with 10 fours.

Additional reporting by staff writer