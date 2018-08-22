Asian Games: Taiwan take mixed trap shooting silver

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan’s Yang Kun-pi and Lin Yi-chun yesterday won a silver medal in the Asian Games trap shooting mixed team event in Indonesia with a score of 42, one point behind Lebanon’s Alain Moussa and Ray Bassil.

The Taiwanese pair scored 146 to finish first in the qualifying round, setting a world-record qualifying score.

However, in the final round they were bested by Moussa and Bassil, who placed third with 143 in qualifying, and had to settle for second place.

Yang on Monday won gold in men’s trap shooting, hitting 48 of his 50 targets to equal a world record set by Alberto Fernandez of Spain last year.

In kabaddi, the national women’s team were assured of a podium finish after defeating Iran 22-18 to advance to a semi-final against defending champions India.

Team officials said Taiwan would garner at least bronze, as the event does not feature a third-place match.

That means Taiwan are to win a medal in the event for the first time since women’s kabaddi was introduced at the 2010 Asian Games, topping a previous best of fifth place.

In basketball, the national women’s team celebrated a big win after making 14 three-pointers in a 115-51 rout of Indonesia in their final group-stage game.

The result left Taiwan top of Group A and advancing into the quarter-finals.

Huang Ling-chuan, Cheng Yi-hsiu and Chen Yen-yu were Taiwan’s top scorers with 26, 22 and 19 points respectively.

In women’s soccer, Pan Shin-yu and Cho Li-ping each scored a brace to lead Taiwan to a 7-0 shutout of the Maldives.

In women’s freestyle wrestling, Taiwan’s Chen Wen-ling finished fifth in the 68kg category after losing to Mongolia’s Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu 10-0 in the semi-finals.

In women’s sanda, Chen Wei-ting improved her chances of a medal by defeating Pakistan’s Zarina Rafiq 2-0 in the 52kg category to advance to the semi-finals.

In tennis, 18-year-old Liang En-shuo defeated India’s Kamran Kaur Thandi 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to advance to the women’s singles quarter-finals, but Chang Kai-chen was seen off by Hong Kong’s Eudice Wong Chong 6-0, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles, Hsieh Cheng-peng and Yang Tsung-hua also advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Uzbekistan’s Sanjar Fayziev and Jurabek Karimov 6-4, 6-3, while Taiwan’s Chen Ti and Peng Hsien-yin were defeated 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2) by India’s Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

In the mixed doubles, Chang and Hsieh Cheng-peng lost to Japan’s Erina Hayashi and Kaito Uesugi 6-7 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 12-10.

In men’s team badminton, Taiwan’s top player, Chou Tien-chen, seized the opener in their semi-final against China with a 21-13, 21-19 victory over Shi Yu-chi.

However, China leveled the semi-final 1-1 when Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen overcame Taiwan’s Chen Hung-lin and Wang Chi-lin 19-21, 21-12, 21-9.

Taiwan would need Wang Tzu-wei, ranked No. 17 in the world, to win his game to advance to the final.

Additional reporting by staff writer