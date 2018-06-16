SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Poland sets juggling record

As the World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday, Poland set a Guinness World record for the largest number of people juggling soccer balls at the same time for 10 seconds. The record was set by 1,444 Polish soccer lovers who dressed in neon yellow to juggle balls of the same color in Krakow. Italian fans set the previous record with 1,406 people, according to the Guinness World record Web site. The event in Poland was held as a show of support for the national team, ranked 10th in the world.

MMA

McGregor talking plea deal

Conor McGregor on Thursday expressed regret for a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena that saw him caught on camera hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, and he is negotiating a plea deal to resolve criminal charges in the case. The Irish brawler, 29, and his friend, fellow fighter Cian Cowley, 25, remained free on bail after a court appearance. They each face up to seven years in prison on a top charges of felony criminal mischief, but a deal would almost certainly reduce or eliminate their time behind bars. Judge Raymond Rodriguez ordered them to return on July 26. “I regret my actions that led me here today,” McGregor said outside court afterward, a departure from his tone in the incident’s immediate aftermath. McGregor was seen on camera attacking the bus in a Barclays Center loading dock after a press event ahead of Ultimate Fighting Championship 223. He and his entourage crashed the event allegedly looking for retaliation against main event fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had been in an altercation with McGregor’s friend, Artem Lobov.

TENNIS

Becker claiming immunity

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is claiming diplomatic immunity from ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the UK on the basis that he is an ambassador for the Central African Republic, British media reported yesterday. Lawyers for Becker on Thursday lodged a claim in the British High Court asserting immunity after he was appointed a sports attache for the Central African Republic in April, the Press Association said. Becker was declared bankrupt by a London court in June last year for failing to pay a long-standing debt, but his position as attache to the EU is covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. This means the consent of the UK foreign secretary and his counterpart in Bangui are needed before Becker is subjected to any legal proceedings, his lawyers said.

GOLF

US Open off to rough start

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson on Thursday fired a one-under-par 69 at wind-whipped Shinnecock Hills to head a quartet of players sharing the US Open clubhouse lead. Strong breezes blowing off Long Island Sound made shot selection difficult and added to the challenge of Shinnecock’s sloping greens. He finished the day on 69, tied with England’s Ian Poulter and the US’ Russell Henley and Scott Piercy. There was no feel-good return for Tiger Woods, who posted an eight-over 78. Woods was not the only big name to struggle with the wind. Phil Mickelson carded a 77, Jordan Spieth settled for a 78 and Rory McIlroy had three double bogeys in his 10-over 80.