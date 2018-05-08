Latisha Chan joins Hsieh, her sister in second round

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AP, MADRID

Latisha Chan yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the Mutua Madrid Open to complete a clean sweep of victories for Taiwanese players on the clay courts in the Spanish capital.

Fifth seeds Chan and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Christina McHale of the US and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-1 in 69 minutes.

The Taiwanese-US duo saved eight of 11 break points and converted seven of 10, winning 55 of the 101 points contested.

Latisha Chan joined younger sister Chan Hao-ching and fellow Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei in the second round after they advanced at the weekend.

Eighth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Yang Zhaoxuan on Saturday rallied from a set down to defeat Alla Kudryavtseva of Russia and Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-4, 10-4 to set up a second-round clash with Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Abigail Spears on the US.

Hsieh and Daria Gavrilova of Australia on Sunday defeated Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round match against Russian top seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

In the singles, defending champion Simona Halep on Sunday brushed aside Makarova 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

Top seed Halep recorded her 13th consecutive victory on Madrid’s clay courts.

“I was moving great. I felt the game, I like to play on this court,” Halep said. “Always when I come back here, I feel a little bit more relaxed, so maybe that’s why I can touch my best level.”

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki also eased through, dispensing with Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1.

Third seed and home favorite Garbine Muguruza also advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Peng.

Maria Sharapova beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-1 for her first clay-court victory of the season.

Victoria Azarenka prevailed over Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 in her first clay-court match since the 2016 French Open and the birth of her son.

Azarenka, who had reduced her playing schedule due to a custody dispute with her son’s father, said that she planned to play in Rome, the French Open, Mallorca and Wimbledon.

“I’m trying to get a little bit more stability right now,” the Belarussian said. “As much as I can play, I will. I was so happy to be on that plane, you have no idea. You have no idea how happy I was to just have a fresh European air, European food, everything.”