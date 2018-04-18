Moroccan World Cup bid masks gay ban

AP

A FIFA task force on Monday arrived in Morocco to inspect a World Cup bid that obscures one potential impediment to hosting the 2026 soccer showpiece: Homosexuality is a criminal offense in the north African country.

An Associated Press review of 483 pages of documents submitted to FIFA found that Morocco failed to declare its anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) law as a risk factor and provide a remedy, appearing to flout stringent new bidding requirements.

“Morocco’s human rights report presented to the FIFA is an intentional silence on an issue that Morocco knows too well is a crime on its soil,” Moroccan Association for Human Rights president Ahmed El Haij said.

“It is evident that if Morocco was to host the World Cup, LGBT people coming to watch the games will face a lot of discrimination. The state will not be able to protect them, nor will it be able to commit in preventing measures that could be taken against them by both the state and society,” he added.

Under Article 489 of the Moroccan penal code, sexual acts between people of the same sex are punishable by six months to three years in prison.

While World Cup hosts could previously largely shake off concerns from activists, FIFA has demonstrated a growing awareness of how rights abuses can afffect its events.

World Cups must be in places free of “discrimination based on sexual orientation,” FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura wrote to activists last year discussing the forthcoming tournament in Russia.

Samoura’s letter reflected a policy incorporated into world soccer statutes in 2013 as scrutiny of human rights mounted in Russia and 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

“Under the new nondiscrimination requirements under FIFA’s statutes and under the Human Rights Policy, one of the red lines is anti-gay activity, laws or policies,” Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden said.

“Morocco, if they’re serious about winning, would need to be prepared to repeal the article of the penal code which punishes people for being gay,” she added.

Unlike when Russia and Qatar emerged victorious in the bidding contest eight years ago, prospective hosts for the 2026 tournament were mandated to commission independent human rights reports and provide frank risk assessments that form part of the task force’s evaluation.

While the US-Canada-Mexico bid chose to publish its human rights documents, Morocco repeatedly refused requests to match the disclosure.

The Morocco bid’s international communications team also declined to provide any LGBT policy or how the criminalization of same-sex relations would be addressed.

There is a solitary passing reference to LGBT rights in Morocco’s main 381-page bid book: A narrowly worded pledge by the nation’s soccer federation to “work to combat all forms of discrimination,” including “sexual orientation.”

There is no mention of homosexuality being a criminal offense in the bid book, nor in the executive summary.

It is also omitted from the 33-page human rights strategy in which bids were told by FIFA to own up to “adverse impacts” and provide mechanisms to address them.

“It trips you up in a bid like this, because then you are submitting documents that don’t accurately reflect the human rights situation in your own country,” Worden said. “And you have missed an opportunity to engage the stakeholders who will come back to criticize you if you don’t uphold international human rights.”