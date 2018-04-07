Wenger praises Ramsey after CSKA thrashing

Reuters and AFP, LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Thursday praised midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s composure after the Welshman scored twice in his side’s 4-1 home win over CSKA Moscow in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Ramsey and France international Alexandre Lacazette each scored twice in a blistering first half for the Gunners, who are the top scorers in the competition this season with 27 goals.

Asked about Ramsey’s second goal, a sweetly struck side-footed lob over CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, Wenger told reporters: “He’s a much better finisher nowadays.”

“He’s calmer the way he finishes — you see he is composed,” he said. “It’s the decisionmaking that is right. He didn’t try to smash it. He took in information before he got the ball and what he decided to do was because of where the ’keeper was. It’s not so much the technical movement, it’s making the right decision at the right moment.”

The Frenchman also expressed his hope that Ramsey, who has 18 months left on his contract, would remain at Arsenal.

“We want him to stay and he will be an important player for the future of the club — he is an important player for me and for the club,” he said.

Wenger added that Arsenal must remain focused for the second leg in Moscow on Thursday next week if they are to progress in the Europa League, which is almost certainly Arsenal’s only route into the UEFA Champions League next season.

“We have to go there with the right focus and try to win the game,” he said. “We need to keep our feet on the ground, be humble and try to do our job well.”

CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko was left ruing his decision to try to play an attacking game at the Emirates Stadium.

“They outperformed us greatly. It’s not a great result for us,” Goncharenko told reporters. “We played very open football, but playing open football against Arsenal was a great disaster.”

Arsenal are likely to have to beat the might of Atletico Madrid to end their season on a high as the favorites for the competition eased past Portugal’s Sporting 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Koke put the 2011-2012 winners ahead in the Spanish capital after just 22 seconds and Antoine Griezmann’s 24th goal of the season put Diego Simeone’s men on the brink of a fifth European semi-final in his seven seasons in charge of the club.

Elsewhere, SS Lazio edged a six-goal thriller 4-2 against Red Bull Salzburg as all four home sides took an advantage into the second leg.

RB Leipzig lead French giants Olympique de Marseille 1-0 after Germany international striker Timo Werner got the only goal for the Bundesliga side.