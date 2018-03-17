Hsieh, Strycova advance in stunning win

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Czech partner Barbora Strycova, playing their first tournament as a pairing, on Thursday stunned the third seeds to advance to today’s final of the women’s doubles at the BNP Paribas Open, in which they are due to take on top-seeded Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

Unseeded Hsieh and Strycova defeated Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Xu Yifan of China 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in 1 hour, 15 minutes in their semi-final in Indian Wells, California.

The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved one of two break points and converted three of four, winning 67 of the 118 points contested to book their place in the final.

“Isn’t it amazing?” a breathless Strycova told the WTA Web site after the match. “I feel great. It’s really nice to be on court with Su-wei. We just enjoy ourselves and are trying different things on court. It’s working and we don’t have any pressure on ourselves. We’re just enjoying playing together.”

Although they are unseeded in California, Hsieh is a former doubles world No. 1 and a two-time Grand Slam champion, while Strycova is the world No. 20.

“It was very tough, we were losing 3-5 in the first set. The key was moving all the time and staying active at the net and trying to serve well,” Strycova said. “In these kinds of matches, you have to go for everything and be ready, because they’re such a good team that crosses a lot. They don’t give you much rhythm. We also returned very well today.”

In the final, Hsieh and Strycova are to face the top seeds and the WTA Tour’s longest running elite pairing after Makarova and Vesnina defeated fourth seeds Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes.

Strycova believes that gives the underdogs an advantage.

“I don’t want to say we have nothing to lose, but more experienced teams know what they expect from one another and we still don’t,” the Czech said. “It’s also nice because we know each others’ games individually and after four matches we know a little bit more.”

“We know them both individually,” Vesnina told the WTA Web site. “We’ve played so many times against Barbora and Su-wei ... They’re a great team. They’re in the finals of Indian Wells, so that means they’re playing well this week. We’ll try to show our best tennis and we’ll need our best tennis to win this kind of title.”

INDIAN WELLS SINGLES

AFP and Reuters

In the women’s singles, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams on Thursday reached the competition semi-finals for the first time since 2001 by routing Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-3, 6-2.

Despite windy conditions, Williams improved to 5-2 on the season, including a third-round win over sister Serena, who was making her return to the WTA after having a baby.

Venus, who at 37 is the oldest player in the women’s draw, has played sparingly this year, but is just beginning to step up her game.

“We’ve had a lot of great matches,” Williams said of playing Suarez Navarro. “I was glad that I was able to close it out.”

She dominated Suarez Navarro, who became increasingly frustrated and had to call her coach a couple of times to come down to the court in between sets for advice.

In the men’s singles, South Korean Chung Hyeon managed to hold on against Roger Federer a little longer this time, but only just, as the Swiss maestro advanced to the semi-finals on Thursday 7-5, 6-1.