Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - Page 16　

Zidane takes blame as Real fall to Leganes

AFP, MADRID

Real Madrid crashed to a humiliating Copa del Rey exit on Wednesday when they were knocked out by little CD Leganes in the quarter-finals with under-fire coach Zinedine Zidane taking the blame.

European champions Real lost 2-1 in the second leg at home at the Santiago Bernabeu as the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate, with their modest city neighbors going through on away goals, despite having lost the first leg 1-0 last week.

“I am responsible for all of this. It’s a failure for me,” said Zidane, who recently penned a contract extension until 2020.

Admitting that it had been his worst night as a coach, the Frenchman added: “It’s a logical result, our opponents played their match and we did not.”

“It is a big blow. We did what we had to do in the first leg. Nobody expected this, especially me, but this is football,” Zidane said. “I am the manager. I picked the team and I was wrong in many regards. It’s up to me to find the solutions. I will continue to fight, to work, to battle and to find the things the team needs.”

Javi Eraso gave Leganes a 32nd-minute lead with a spectacular curling shot from long range.

Karim Benzema leveled after 47 minutes thanks to a pass from Lucas Vazquez, but Brazilian striker Gabriel Pires then hit the winner with a firm header eight minutes later.

It was a depressing evening for Zidane’s side who, despite being in the UEFA Champions League last 16, where they face Paris Saint-Germain in three weeks, are 19 points behind Barcelona in the Spanish title race.

The fans let their feelings known by booing off the team at halftime.

Leganes have a budget of just 45 million euros (US$55.9 million) — 15 times less than the 675 million euros commanded by mighty Real.

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who were rested on Wednesday after starring in the 7-1 rout of RC Deportivo de La Coruna over the weekend, Real should still have had enough firepower for a side languishing in 13th place in La Liga.

Zidane started with Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, who scored in the first leg, but he got a warning of what was to come when Claudio Beauvue saw a free-kick come back off a post.

However, Leganes put on an inspired display, despite having their backs to the wall late in the game, to make the semi-finals for the first time.

In the night’s other game, Valencia made the semi-finals, but needed a 3-2 penalty shoot-out to defeat Deportivo Alaves, who won 2-1 for a 3-3 aggregate.

